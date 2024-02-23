Skip to Content
Two California kids killed after falling into a landslide

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two children died after falling into a river at a campground in Shasta Lake, California on Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to the scene around 9:00am following reports that the children were swept away near Shasta Dam.

Rescue crews including a dive team searched the water and later recovered the bodies. Water flows from the dam were temporarily reduced during the search.

Several roads were also closed during the recovery operation and were later reopened.

It is unknown how the children fell into the river, and an investigation is underway.

