California family to go back to Universal Studios using three decade old voucher

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Los Angeles family goes back to Universal Studios using a voucher from three decades ago.

The voucher was from the winter of 1990, when the Kramer family decided to visit Universal Studios in California for spring break. At the time, they took their seven-year-old son and three-year-old daughter on the trip.

The voucher was given to the family after a storm forced the park to close, and they were told it would last a lifetime.

Nearly 34 years later, Adam, the then seven-year-old boy, has grown up with two children of his own. He planned a trip to Universal and his mother thought of the voucher.

After spending hours on the phone with Universal representatives, park officials told the family that they would honor old certificate.

"So I just went up to customer service and I said, 'We've been planning this trip for a really long time, and we are so disappointed in Universal closing the shows.' I mean we couldn't even get out of the rain and stuff. They gave me this certificate to come back, a voucher for two adults and two children and they said it would last the rest of our lives. And I said, 'Oh yeah right, it's not gonna do that.' But it did." Carolyn Kramer, family matriarch