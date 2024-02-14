Skip to Content
Protesters calling for ceasefire in Gaza disrupted traffic on Golden Gate Bridge

today at 12:53 PM
Published 1:07 PM

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge was brought to a halt for a time on Monday by protesters.

The group, calling itself "Bay Area Against Genocide," blocked traffic with a large sign they carried called for the U.S. to "Stop Arming Israel."

The protest was in response to Israel's continued bombing of Gaza as that country fights against the Hamas militants that carried out a violent raid on Israel last October, killing 1,200 and taking more than a hundred others hostage.

Following that attack, Israel's military launched an offensive against Hamas in Gaza that has lead to the deaths of more than 25,000 people.

