San Diego County experiences damaging effects following storms

today at 6:24 AM
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - As floodwaters from storm recedes, damaging effects to San Diego County visible.

Nearly three inches of rain fell in some parts of the region. It was the wettest January day recorded in the city since 1951.

The city's mayor declared a state of emergency.

Some roads remain impassable, cars washed away by flood waters have been abandoned and throughout the region the impact of the storm is visible.

The storm that hit San Diego is moving east and will bring rain and snow to Utah, Nevada Colorado and New Mexico.

Dillon Fuhrman

