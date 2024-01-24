California woman rescued after surviving 14 hours on top of a submerged car

LIVERMORE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It was a heroic night of survival for a woman who attempted to drive across a rushing Del Valle Creek near Livermore Monday night.

The waterway swept over a road and her truck flipped in the water.

She had no way out and no one heard her yelling for help through the night and late into the morning. She eventually climbed onto the top of her car and that is where a camper found her 14 hours later.

The Toyota pickup is right where the camper, Bob Sitzwohl, heard the driver yelling just after 9:30am, with pleas that became clearer as he got closer.

"And it was, 'Help.' So, I started running, and I saw her," Sitzwohl shared.

Rescue

Sitzwohl ran to a camp attendant's trailer who called 911, and emergency responders from Alameda County Fire and neighboring agencies were still there when a California Highway Patrol (CHP) rescue helicopter arrived, lowering a rescue technician to the woman who helped her on with a harness.

"I don't know how she did it in the dark and the cold, and the wet, but she was able to do that, and she was very happy to see our San Ramon Valley Fire Technician," said Sgt. Lannis Pope, a pilot for CHP.

Within two minutes, they had already lifted her safely to colleagues waiting roadside.

"We could tell just by visual that she was discolored. She was cold, showing signs of hypothermia, but she was making logical sense, which was a good sign to us," said Kent Carlin, Battalion Chief for Alameda County Fire.

A full recovery

She was treated for hypothermia, but is expected to make a full recovery and probably learned a valuable lesson.

"It's just not a smart idea. Either don't cross, or try a different way," Pope expressed.

Just thankful she's okay after what turned out to be an eyebrow raising experience for everyone involved.

"It was one of those mornings," Sitzwohl remarked.