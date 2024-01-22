Skip to Content
California News

Headless body found in alleyway, California authorities investigate

By
today at 6:05 AM
Published 6:16 AM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - An investigation is underway in the Florence neighborhood after a headless body was discovered on Sunday.

Police say that the body was found in an alley near the area of W. 78th Street just after 2:50pm, according to Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) investigators.

They say that the body, which was already decomposing, was found by two Spectrum workers who were working in a nearby area.

There was no further information provided.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

