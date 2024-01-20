LAPD searching for driver of high-speed chase

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officers are searching for a driver who led them on a high-speed chase in Los Angeles on Friday.

Authorities said the chase began after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle.

The driver squeezed through the alleyways and between traffic in an individual business area before crashing into a parked car and jumping out of the truck.

Officers chased the driver after he fled from the truck on foot.

It was not immediately clear whether the driver was armed with a weapon, but more details surrounding the incident are developing.