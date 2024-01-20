Skip to Content
California News

LAPD searching for driver of high-speed chase

By ,
today at 9:39 AM
Published 9:47 AM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officers are searching for a driver who led them on a high-speed chase in Los Angeles on Friday.

Authorities said the chase began after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle.

The driver squeezed through the alleyways and between traffic in an individual business area before crashing into a parked car and jumping out of the truck.

Officers chased the driver after he fled from the truck on foot.

It was not immediately clear whether the driver was armed with a weapon, but more details surrounding the incident are developing.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content