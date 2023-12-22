Santa Barbara hit with flooding, prompting road closures

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Southern California coastal cities were hit by a potent Pacific storm on Thursday leaving many motorists stranded.

The downpours targeted Ventura and Santa Barbara counties overnight.

The torrential rain led to flooded homes and streets as the holiday weekend approaches, as well as road closures in the county.

Santa Barbara police said emergency response crews had increased staffing amid the storm and were actively providing rescue services and monitoring creeks.

People were asked to stay away from flooded areas.