Russia man arrested after flying from Denmark to LAX without documentation

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A man flew from Denmark to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) without a passport, visa or plane ticket and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now working to determine how he did it.

A mystery at LAX as FBI officials are trying to solve how a man from Russia arrived at the airport without a passport or any documentation showing he had a flight into the us.

The man's name Is Sergei Ochigava; he faces a charge of being a stowaway.

According to the court documents, on November 4, he arrived at LAX after hopping on a Scandinavian Airline System (SAS) flight in Copenhagen, Denmark.

When he arrived and presented himself for the entry at the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at LAX, officers discovered he was not a listed passenger or any other incoming international flight.

Not a "traditional stowaway"

According to the affidavit, when questioned, he gave false and misleading information about his travels to the United States.

It listed he initially told officers he left his passport on the plane, but there was no passport or any other documents there.

But within his personal belongings, Russian and Israeli IDs were found.

Now, Ochigava was not a "traditional stowaway" in the sense that he was hidden away on the plane. According the flight crew, Ochigava wandered the plane and kept changing his seat and even asked for two meals during his flight service.

And one of the most confounding parts about this incident: According to court documents, when questioned why and how he got here, he claimed he had not slept in three days and did not understand what was going on.