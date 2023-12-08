How to stop the spread of fruit flies

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Agricultural Commissioner is asking the community to help stop the spread of fruit flies after the Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine expanded in Riverside and San Bernadino Counties.

The quarantine expanded on December 5 and now encompasses 553 square miles mostly in residential areas.

The Imperial County Agricultural Commissioner said seven areas in California are in quarantine for various species of fruit flies.

Quarantines are quickly expanding and eradication efforts have not gained control over most of the infestations, said the commissioner.

According to the Imperial County Agricultural Commissioner, local agricultural and backyard production of many fruits and vegetables would be seriously affected by the introduction of one of these pests.

The Imperial County Agricultural Commissioner is advising holiday travelers and gift givers to help stop the spread as sharing homegrown fruits and vegetables can present a serious risk of spreading fruit fly maggots.

These pests do lay their eggs inside the fruits and vegetables.

The commissioner said Imperial County does not currently have any exotic fruit fly infestations or quarantines.

The county has over 500 traps year-round for exotic fruit flies that are on residential properties with fruit fly host plants.

Here is a list of ways to stop the spread: