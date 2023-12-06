LAPD helicopter escorts Santa to holiday party

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Santa Claus arrived via Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter Wednesday morning to deliver presents at the Luskin Orthopedic Institute for Children at the 34th Annual Toys & Joy Holiday Celebration.

Organizers said 1000 patients and their families received toys for the holiday and experienced a snowy afternoon at the institute.

Santa was strapped in to the helicopter skids of the LAPD chopper, waving and cheering at all the kids and their families on the ground as they gathered for the holiday celebration.