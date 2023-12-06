Skip to Content
California man steals Christmas tree off the roof of a car

SAN MATTEO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A real-life Grinch stole Christmas early this holiday season in San Mateo.

Surveillance video captures a man stealing a Christmas tree tied to the roof of a parked vehicle last week at a shopping center in San Mateo.

The man could be seen clipping the ropes that secured the tree to the car and loading it into his trunk before driving off.

The victim reported the incident to police who tried to help locate the tree, but were ultimately unsuccessful in their search.

