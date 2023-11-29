Skip to Content
California pilot injured following plane crash, expected to survive

today at 5:57 AM
MODESTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A pilot was injured after a small plane crashed in Modesto on Tuesday.

Officials say they received called around 3:30pm about a small plane crash at the Modesto City-County Airport.

The plane was a single-engine Cessna 180 that veered off the runway and flipped over after landing at the airport.

Authorities believe the only person onboard was the pilot who sustained minor injuries and is expected to survive.

An investigation is underway as to what caused the crash.

