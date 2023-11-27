Water tank leaks, causing a flood in a California beach

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A water tank belonging to the City of Hermosa Beach sprung a leak, causing flooding in Redondo Beach.

It happened around 8:00pm Sunday, sending water pouring into the streets at Prospect Avenue and 14th Street in Redondo Beach.

Authorities urged residents to steer clear of the affected zone, as the water cascaded down the streets, creating potentially hazardous conditions.

There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the leak is still under investigation.