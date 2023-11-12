12 people injured in multi-vehicle car crash

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A dozen people were injured Saturday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at 8:44pm Pacific Time Saturday at 930 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's (LAFD) Margaret Stewart.

Five patients were taken to hospitals in condition believed "at least serious," Stewart said.

Two patients were taken to hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, and five declined to be taken to hospitals by paramedics.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.