Jewish community in California hold “Standing Together: A Night of Community”

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A vigil was held Wednesday for a man who died after an altercation between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian rallies in California.

Community members of all faiths came together at Temple Etz Chaim to celebrate the life of Paul Kessler, and to reaffirm their commitment to peace.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department (VCSD) has opened a homicide investigation and have not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime.