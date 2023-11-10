Skip to Content
14 people injured after a bus crashed into a building

By ,
today at 9:43 AM
Published 9:51 AM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - More than a dozen people were injured after a bus and car collided in Long Beach, California Thursday afternoon, which caused the bus to slam into a building.

Authorities say 14 people were hurt and 10 of those individuals were hospitalized. However, details on the severity of the injuries have not been released at this time.

The bus crashed into a two-story building that appeared to have a commercial business on the floor.

Authorities did not say if there was anyone on the first floor of the building at the time of the crash. However, two residents on the second floor of the building were displaced as a result of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

