Stanford University student injured in hit-and-run

STANFORD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A hit-and-run incident that took place at Stanford University on Friday is now being investigated as a hate crime.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident as a hate crime after a driver in an SUV hit and injured an Arab Muslim student while yelling, "F#%& you and your people."

The collision happened shortly before 2:00pm, according to the university.

The student, Abdulwahab Omira, was then taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Omira released a statement regarding the incident saying, "The physical wounds will heal with time, but the emotional scars…are likely to linger."

Stanford University also issued a statement condemning the incident, and said they were working with law enforcement.