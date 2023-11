WHITTIER, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An intense high speed police chase broke out late Sunday night in Whittier, California.

Police began chasing the vehicle after receiving reports of a possible kidnapping, following the suspects through streets and freeways as the they reached speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

The wanted vehicle eventually pulled over, with two people existing.

Both would be detained shortly thereafter.