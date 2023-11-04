Skip to Content
Activists hold protest military aid to Israel at a California port

today at 10:31 AM
Published 10:43 AM

PORT OF OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dozens of activists gathered at a California port Friday to protest U.S. military aid to Israel.

The Arab Resource and Organizing Center claimed the ship at the Port of Oakland is bound for Israel, but sources say it couldn't verify the claim.

Aerial footage showed a couple of protesters have climbed up the side and one is reportedly chained to the ship.

It wasn't immediately clear if port operations had been disrupted.

