El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrest smuggler, seizing $78k worth of cocaine

OCOTILLO WELLS, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Last week, the El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a driver attempting to smuggle cocaine through an immigration checkpoint.

In a press release, the arrest occurred on Wednesday, October 25 at around 7:25pm when a silver Sedan approached the checkpoint on Highway 86. Upon arrival, border agents questioned the driver and asked to search the vehicle.

Courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector

The press release mentions that inside the trunk was a plastic grocery bag containing three cellophane-wrapped packages. The agents then tested the packages, which was confirmed to be cocaine, weighing 7.16 pounds with an estimated street value of $78,000.

Afterwards, the agents arrested the driver, a 25-year-old Mexican citizen, and turned the packages over to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) for further investigation while U.S. Border Patrol seized the Sedan, according to the press release.