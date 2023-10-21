California rabbi and congregants hold symbolic shabbat dinner

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A rabbi and his congregants in California made a powerful statement on friday to bring awareness to the people being held hostage in Gaza.

Along the Santa Monica Boulevard, a empty shabbat dinner was set up just off the busy roadway.

The table was set with 200 vacant seats and missing signs as the seating chart to represent the 200 hostages in Gaza.

A banner was also displayed near the table with the faces of those taken.

The goal to bring awareness to the amount of individuals not able to be at their own dinner table with their family members.

Rabbi Yossi Cunin of the Chabad talked about the installation and its importance: