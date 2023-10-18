San Francisco residents hold vigil for Gaza

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A candlelight vigil was held at Sand Francisco's Dolores Park on Tuesday for Gaza.

Hundreds gathered to hear speeches condemning Israel for the bombings and the United States for supporting Israel.

They are also calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The gathering comes after a blast in Gaza City on Tuesday at a hospital, reportedly killed at least 500 people.

The crowd held candles and stood in silence for about a minute in memorial of the dead.