Email threats made to several California schools
COMPTON, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Several private schools in the Los Angeles metropolitan area reported receiving email threats Monday, according to KCBS.
Campuses at schools in the cities of Compton, La Verne and Lancaster were evacuated while law enforcement conducted investigations.
Some campuses opted to remain open for instruction, but others chose to end the school day early, according to KCBS.
The threats were later determined to be bogus and part of what was believed to be a spam email chain similar to ones received by schools last week in Europe, according to KCBS.
The Archdiocese of Los Angeles released the following statement:
"This morning a few of our Catholic schools along with other non-Catholic schools received a spam email threating school safety that is similar to an email distributed to schools and institutions in Europe last week that was found to be not credible and meant to cause disruption, panic and fear. The schools that received the email cancelled classes for the day out of an abundance of caution while the matter was being investigated. The Archdiocese is working with law enforcement and there is no evidence of a credible threat at our schools. All Catholic schools in the Archdiocese have been asked to follow our usual safety protocols."