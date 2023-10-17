Email threats made to several California schools

COMPTON, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Several private schools in the Los Angeles metropolitan area reported receiving email threats Monday, according to KCBS.

Campuses at schools in the cities of Compton, La Verne and Lancaster were evacuated while law enforcement conducted investigations.

Some campuses opted to remain open for instruction, but others chose to end the school day early, according to KCBS.

The threats were later determined to be bogus and part of what was believed to be a spam email chain similar to ones received by schools last week in Europe, according to KCBS.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles released the following statement: