Fitness enthusiasts take over Los Angeles streets

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Nearly eight miles of streets in Los Angeles were closed to motorists Sunday as dozens of bicyclists, rollerbladers, and walkers took for the latest event hosted by CicLAvia, according to KCBS.

"Well, I do this every what, three months, whenever the, the events are held and just a good opportunity to get outdoors on, on the streets that you normally can't ride your bikes on and check out new neighborhoods that you know, or at least explore new neighborhoods as well," said Kevin, a cyclist.

The route ran through the "heart of L.A." According to the organizers, they closed off sections of downtown, Chinatown, and the 6th Street Bridge, made famous for its ideal background of the downtown skyline.

"I think it is. It's fun. Yeah. Especially the way we just came from is like up here, downhill be going on speed. And it's really fun, but sometime I can feel like insecure because it's too many vibe around me, but that's okay," said Narisara Hodgens, a rollerblader.

The thoroughfares were set to reopen to vehicular traffic sometime after the event was set to end at 4:00pm Pacific Time, according to the organizers.