California synogogue ramps up security following former Hamas leader’s threats

PLEASANTON, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Synagogues across the country ramped up security Friday after a call to action by a former Hamas leader.

Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton, California was just one example where police are making their presence known.

Pleasanton police posted one of their squad cars outside of the synagogue and, according to Rabbi Laurence Milder, planned to patrol throughout the day.

Rabbi Milder said that Pleasanton police actually offered to patrol the synagogue as a courtesy, but depsite these precautions, he made clear that no threats have been made against him or his congregation.