First person to receive a fentanyl murder conviction sentenced to 15 years

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The man who was the first person to receive a fentanyl murder conviction in California was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Placer County on Tuesday.

21-year-old Nathaniel Cabacungan was convicted of second-degree murder for the fentanyl-related death of a 15 year old Jewels Wolf from Roseville, who was found dead in June 2022.

Jewels’ mother, Regina Chavez, said that she knew obtaining a murder conviction for a fentanyl poisoning would be an uphill battle because it would be the first for California.

"I knew this day was coming. I knew it had to happen...I wanted it happen, but there's no preparing for this...It's bittersweet because it still doesn't bring my daughter back," Chavez shared.