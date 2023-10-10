Pumpkin weighs at least 2,750 pounds, setting a world record

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It's a fall tradition in the Bay Area that often gets international attention: The Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay.

The whopping gourds rolled onto the scales Monday, and competitors smashed several records, including a world record.

For 50 years now, growers from all over the globe have come to Half Moon Bay each fall to see who grew the biggest pumpkin.

It's not only big bragging rights, but also big prizes in the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off.

A new world record

Nick Kennedy from Fair Oaks, California was the second to last to weigh in on Monday, and the crowd loved the drama.

"It is amazing. The pumpkins are unreal. If you ever get a chance to do it, it's got to be on your list," said Maria Cunha, a resident of East Bay.

Kennedy's pumpkin smashed a state record, coming in at 2,487 pounds!

However, the celebration was short lived because the defending champ, Travis Gienger, brought in this year's yield.

After an inspection, it tipped the scale to 2,749 pounds, and that's a new world record.

"Pretty enamored by that weight. I was not expecting it but I'm so glad it happened. I worked my whole life to do that," Gienger shared.

Traveling 33 hours from Minnesota to California

Gienger has won three of the past four years now.

It took him 33 hours to drive his prized pumpkin from his home in Minnesota to the competition after months of caring for the gigantic gourd.

"We nurture it for 184 days of commitment to get it that far, but yeah, you're giving it 150 gallons of water a day. Pretty much checking up on it daily...It's like a first born child type thing," Gienger explained.

He takes home $30k in prize money and for the first time ever, a championship ring.