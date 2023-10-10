Car chase in California ends in a car crash, suspect remains at large

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities are searching for a stolen vehicle suspect who led them on a brief pursuit before crashing into another car and running from the area on foot.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LACSD), deputies began pursuing the suspect a little before 3:00pm Monday, just minutes before they crashed into a car parked on the side of the road, near Southern Avenue and State Street.

After crashing, deputies say that the suspect ran from the area and remains at large.

No injuries have been reported.