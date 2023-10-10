California suspect crashes into Chinese Consulate, shot dead by police

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A person who drove a car into the Consulate General of the Peoples Republic of China was shot and killed by officers, San Francisco police said.

Police said they received reports of a car that crashed into the consulate around 3:09pm Monday, in the area of Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street.

The car came to a stop inside the lobby of the consulate's visa office, and officers soon made contact with a suspect. Officers shot the person, and the suspect later died at the hospital.

San Francisco police said there is little information available, and there is no word on a motive. They are working with the U.S. State Department as part of the investigation.