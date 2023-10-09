Jewish community in Los Angeles holds vigil to support victims of the Hamas attacks

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Thousands gathered for a vigil at a Los Angeles church Sunday to support the victims of the Hamas attacks in Israel.

Some 2,000 people sought solace and support in the face of grief, coming together to pray for those killed, injured and kidnapped in the attacks on Israel, and the lives that will continue to be impacted as war is underway.

"Unfortunately it keeps repeating itself. Our family [are] Holocaust survivors, so its heartbreaking. It hits home," said Stephanie Pressman, one of the attendees.

Pressman and her husband brought their young children. The headlines have been horrific, but she feels there is healing in community saying, "I think that in these situations where you feel that there is nothing you can do, it's just so important to have your community and to come together and find peace in that."

Connection to Israel

The crowd was filled with a cross section of the community and prominent leaders alike, including L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna.

Sheriff Luna says he came to share a message that law enforcement stand with all communities and that violence will not be tolerated while adding, "We're going to have a lot of visible presence around other Jewish facilities and mosques as well. We're looking at all sides. We don't want any violence."

Rabbi Noah Farkas says though the Jewish community is spread across the world, many still have connection to Israel, as for his own loved ones.

"Some of them are cowering inside bomb shelters as we speak. Some of them are now putting on boots and rifles to go fight and I did lose a cousin in Yuros, which was only a mile from Gaza," Rabbi Farkas spoke.