Blue Angel pilots sign autographs during Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - San Francisco Fleet Week is underway and Blue Angel pilots made their way to Pier 39 to sign autographs.

Fighter jets and other aircraft could be spotted in the San Francisco skyline this past weekend, and for the first time since before the pandemic, pilots with the Blue Angels, who served as event headliners, signed autographs for fans.

The annual fall tradition kicked off on October 2 and is expected to last through October 10. The event includes three separate air shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

One Blue Angel pilot, Lt. Cmdr. Scott Goosens, who grew up in San Francisco, described it as a dream come true.

"No better feeling than flying over the bay and having fellow San Franciscans...One of the best weekends I can remember, and I've been watching this show for basically my whole life, so definitely a dream come true...pinch myself moment. What a day," Goosens expressed.

In addition to the Blue Angels, Fleet Week fans were also able to see appearances from the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, United Airlines and more.