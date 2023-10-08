Skip to Content
California News

San Francisco Fleet Week occurring this month

By , ,
today at 12:04 PM
Published 12:11 PM

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - San Francisco Fleet Week is underway as large crowds gather to watch the air demonstrations.

Fighter jets and other aircraft will be buzzing through the Bay Area this weekend as part of San Francisco Fleet Week.

The annual fall tradition kicked off on October 2 and is expected to last through October 10.

The event includes three separate air shows: One which took place on Friday, and another on Saturday followed by a show on Sunday.

The Blue Angels serve as headliners for the air shows, and there will also be appearances from the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, United Airlines and more.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content