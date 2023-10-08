San Francisco Fleet Week occurring this month

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - San Francisco Fleet Week is underway as large crowds gather to watch the air demonstrations.

Fighter jets and other aircraft will be buzzing through the Bay Area this weekend as part of San Francisco Fleet Week.

The annual fall tradition kicked off on October 2 and is expected to last through October 10.

The event includes three separate air shows: One which took place on Friday, and another on Saturday followed by a show on Sunday.

The Blue Angels serve as headliners for the air shows, and there will also be appearances from the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, United Airlines and more.