California driver alive following car driving off a bridge

today at 10:17 AM
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One California driver is lucky to be alive after going over a bridge on Friday…

Crews responded to the scene after receiving a report around 4:39pm about a vehicle over a bridge in the Angeles National Forest.

The vehicle was wedged between a pillar and rocks approximately 300 feet down, and one person was trapped inside the vehicle. However, their condition is unknown at this time.

Crews could be seen lowering themselves from the top of the bridge to remove the trapped individual.

It's unclear what caused the vehicle to drive off the bridge.

