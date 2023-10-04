Skip to Content
California elementary school teacher arrested for driving and teaching a class drunk

today at 6:10 AM
Published 6:19 AM

LIVE OAK, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A California elementary school teacher was arrested on Monday after allegedly driving to school and teaching her class drunk.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) received a report that a staff member at Nuestro Elementary School in Live Oak appeared to be under the influence.

Officials soon arrived at the school and encountered 57-year-old Wendy Munson, who was in the middle of teaching her second grade class.

Deputies noted that the teacher showed signs of being under the influence.

She was arrested on suspicion of DUI and faces specific charges of drunk driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.8% or higher, drunk driving with alcohol and or drugs, and child abuse with the possibility of great bodily harm.

