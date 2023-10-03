Skip to Content
California News

SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP resume negotiation talks

By ,
today at 5:51 AM
Published 5:57 AM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Representatives of SAG-AFTRA and the major Hollywood studios returned to negotiations on Monday for the first time in over two months.

Both sides are hoping to end the stalemate over issues like pay and the use of artificial intelligence.

They are expected to meet again on Wednesday for a full day of talks.

SAG-AFTRA's priorities include improved payment terms for vulnerable members like extras, background actors and day players.

The union is also seeking to regulate generative artificial intelligence and reuse of actor likenesses using cutting-edge technologies, as well as shop for a boost in streaming residuals.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content