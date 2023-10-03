SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP resume negotiation talks

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Representatives of SAG-AFTRA and the major Hollywood studios returned to negotiations on Monday for the first time in over two months.

Both sides are hoping to end the stalemate over issues like pay and the use of artificial intelligence.

They are expected to meet again on Wednesday for a full day of talks.

SAG-AFTRA's priorities include improved payment terms for vulnerable members like extras, background actors and day players.

The union is also seeking to regulate generative artificial intelligence and reuse of actor likenesses using cutting-edge technologies, as well as shop for a boost in streaming residuals.