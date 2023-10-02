California city leaders react to Los Angeles County’s zero bail policy

WHITTIER, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Whittier’s city leaders say Los Angeles (LA) County’s zero bail policy makes zero sense.

They’re worried the new “Pre-Arraignment Release Protocals,” or “PARP,” program will allow some suspects with non-violent or non-serious low-level crimes to be cited, or booked, and released, instead of held on a cash bond while they await charges and/or a trial.

"Hopefully they show up for the hearing. There’s no tracking of them. The system, right now, is set up so that if somebody does something, and they’re cited and released, they can go out and commit another crime and maybe the new agency’s not even gonna be aware of it

They’re echoing concerns shared by leaders of 11 other cities who joined Whittier Friday in filing a lawsuit to block the policy.

Concerns and support

Officials say locals have flooded their offices with concerns.

"There’s a dynamic of fear from our residents. They don’t understand all this they are concerned they already have concerns about what Gascon is not doing and so now they have even a greater fear like 'Oh, someone’s gonna come steal my car and they’re not even gonna be in jail.' I’m afraid," said Cathy Warner, Councilwoman for Whittier.

But some who support the changes argue a zero bail system actually increases public safety by relying less on a suspect’s ability to pay and more on considering their risk to the public or victim. David Slayton, LA Superior Court Executive Officer, spoke to the board of supervisors last week saying in part:

"Sexual offenses, crimes involving, guns, crimes against children, crimes against elderly. These are just some of the examples of offenses where individuals, before, were able to pay money to get out of jail, but instead a magistrate review, we review those offices to make sure the conditions are set appropriately based upon the individuals risk."

Money bail does not prevent crime

Critics of the cash bail system say it favors the rich over the poor, disproportionately keeping black and brown suspects behind bars, missing work or obligations, sometimes losing custody or housing while they wait to be arraigned, and in the end, sometimes, never even charged.

"We want to make sure we are releasing the right people and our previous bail system did not guarantee that," said Holly Mitchell, member of the LA County Board of Supervisors.

Mitchell says money bail does not prevent crime.

"It’s really dangerous for us to conflate bail with accountability. I am equally offended if someone who posted bail commits another crime. This notion of, 'They were released in zero bail and they committed a crime.' I’m offended. I’m offended if somebody recidivates, and they posted bail," Mitchell explained.