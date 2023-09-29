Gas prices continue to rise across the state of California

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Gas prices continue to rise across the nation, particularly in California.

Throughout California, the average price of gas is up 14 cents, and in the Bay Area it's up as much as 60 and 70 cents a gallon, bringing it to nearly $7.00 in some areas of the state.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon across the nation is $3.82, but in California, it's $6.07. That's compared to $6.03 Thursday and $5.78 a week ago, and just under the $6.18 at this time last year.

In Los Angeles, the average price is up three cents a gallon to $6.31 Friday from Thursday. In San Francisco, it's up six cents from Thursday to $6.04, and in San Jose, drivers are paying five cents more per gallon from earlier this week.

"You gotta plan things out more 'cause everything is getting expensive now days, so you just gotta work around it," said one driver.

"I think the governor needs to look in the mirror and recognize the impact the state and the regulations and their agencies and their politicians have contributed to the situation," said Tom Robinson of Robinson Oil.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday that he plans on putting a stop to the skyrocketing price of gas, potentially setting up a new battle between state legislators and oil companies.