Former San Franciso mayor and former Congresswoman react to Senator Feinstein’s death

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Tributes are pouring in for California Senator Dianne Feinstein, who passed away overnight at her home in Washington, D.C.

The late senator is being remembered by friends and allies as a pragmatic lawmaker who achieved many breakthroughs during her long career in politics.

"She set the highest standard that most of us will never be able to match. In every category she was better prepared more focused on issues that affected the lives of people that may not have had any political benefit to them. And hers was not side along for tv purposes, hers was riding along to learn," said Willie Brown, former Mayor of San Francisco.

"She was a woman of grace, of stature, of great talent, and the ability to work across the aisles, which frankly is the only way we get things done in Washington, and yet that is seen as a negative today, you have to just be part of the herd and she just refused to do that and that's why she was successful in getting so much legislation passed," said Jackie Speier, former member of the U.S. House of Representatives from California.

Feinstein was 90-years-old.