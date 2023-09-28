GOP California lawmakers urge gas tax suspension

California drivers are paying over $2 more than those in other states

(KYMA, KECY) - California state lawmakers are urging Governor Gavin Newsom to suspend the gas tax as fuel prices continue rising in the Golden State.

Lawmakers say currently Californians are paying as much as $7.39 a gallon for gas.

Statewide the average is at $5.89 and in El Centro the average is $5.92.

That's why Republican lawmakers are now calling upon Governor Newsom to convene a special session of the legislature to suspend the state's gas tax.

No word if that will happen.

Below and attached is a copy of their letter: