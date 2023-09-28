GOP California lawmakers urge gas tax suspension
California drivers are paying over $2 more than those in other states
(KYMA, KECY) - California state lawmakers are urging Governor Gavin Newsom to suspend the gas tax as fuel prices continue rising in the Golden State.
Lawmakers say currently Californians are paying as much as $7.39 a gallon for gas.
Statewide the average is at $5.89 and in El Centro the average is $5.92.
That's why Republican lawmakers are now calling upon Governor Newsom to convene a special session of the legislature to suspend the state's gas tax.
No word if that will happen.
Below and attached is a copy of their letter:
September 28, 2023
The Honorable Gavin Newsom
Governor
1021 O Street
Sacramento CA, 95814
Dear Governor Newsom,
Gas prices are once again soaring, and Californians are paying $2 more per gallon than the rest of the country. Drivers are spending more than $100 each month just on gas. This elevated energy cost cuts into family’s already strained budgets.
We ask you to call a special session of the Legislature to temporarily suspend the state’s gas tax. Californians are paying $0.58 per gallon to the state. Immediate relief is needed.
California is an energy island with isolated resources which makes our state reliant on foreign imports if more domestic production is not allowed.
In December 2022, you convened a special session of the Legislature and unveiled a proposed penalty on oil production. With prices again near record highs, Californians are rightfully upset as current policies are not working.
As you are aware, there was a temporary suspension of the diesel sales tax in a previous budget. Energy experts have noted the lack of production permits and an isolated energy market that places more cost burdens on hard-working Californians.
Hence, we call upon you to convene a special session of the Legislature to temporarily suspend the gas tax. By suspending the gas tax, everyday Californians can better afford to commute to work and drive their children to school and work.
Sincerely,
Vince Fong - Assemblymember, 32nd District and many more