Newborn red panda named on International Red Panda Day

today at 11:04 AM
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - You probably didn't know it was "International Red Panda Day" on Friday, and neither did this little girl, but she's celebrating anyway with a brand new name.

Meet Pavitra. She was born on June 9 at the San Diego Zoo. Her name means "sacred" in Nepali.

Red pandas are endangered because of habitat loss tied to human encroachment and climate change.

Pavitra is the first red panda cub born at the San Diego Zoo since 2006.

