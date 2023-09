LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - At least seven people were injured in a multiple vehicle crash in Los Angeles Monday, but none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, according to CBS News Los Angeles.

At least one of the vehicles flipped over and landed near a home.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said it was being investigated as a hit and run, according to CBS News Los Angeles.