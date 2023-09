SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A water main break in San Francisco created a large sinkhole in a city street.

The city's Public Utilities Commission says a 16-inch water main broke Sunday night. An eight-inch line was also affected.

A restoration company says at least 115 homes have been damaged or impacted by sand and dirt.

Customers in the area are complaining of temporary service interruptions.