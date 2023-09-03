LAX’s ticketing area evacuated due to suspicious item

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Part of Los Angeles International Airport's (LAX) ticketing area has been evacuated due to the discovery of a suspicious item late Saturday evening.

According to LAX police, the item was found in the Tom Bradley Terminal at around 9:40pm Pacific time, prompting authorities to clear the area of travelers and staff members.

A bomb squad was been called to the scene to assess the item, which was ultimately deemed safe.

"At approximately 9:30pm, there was a suspicious item at Tom Bradley International Terminal. Airport Police responded and set up a perimeter along with a partial evacuation," said a statement from LAX. "LAPD Bomb Squad responded and determined that the item was deemed safe. Repopulation is in progress."

It was not clear what exactly the item was that prompted the investigation.