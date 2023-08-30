Skip to Content
California authorities evacuate businesses after a man showed up with a gun in the area

today at 7:09 AM
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Orange County Sheriff Department's (OCSD) deputies and Santa Ana police evacuated a Hobby Lobby Tuesday after a man armed with a gun showed up outside the store.

Authorities were reported to have evacuated nearby businesses as well, and said the incident started at around 5:00pm.

Police established a perimeter around the area of 17th and English Streets.

Officers were last seen in the shopping center's parking lot trying to negotiate with the man.

