Nordstrom store in San Francisco closes after 30 years

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Monday marked big changes for San Francisco's Union Square.

After more than 30 years in business, the four story Nordstroms at the Westfield Mall officially closed up shop.

Shoppers Monday found empty shelves and deserted departments. Nordstrom joins other major retailers in downtown San Francisco, including Old Navy and Saks Fifth Avenue that have closed this summer.

The city hasn't said what will be going into the space, but the mayor has mentioned trying to build a soccer stadium in the downtown area.