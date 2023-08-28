Corpse Flower blooms at California library

SAN MARINO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Huntington Library in San Marino shared a video of their Corpse Flower in bloom.

The Corpse Flower (Amorphophallus titanum) is the largest unbranched inflorescence in the plant kingdom.

It can grow more than eight feet tall, blooms for only one-to-three days every year or so, and boasts a powerful stench when it blooms, earning the flower its putrid name.

The library said the Corpse Flower began its bloom on Sunday, August 27 at 12:18pm Pacific. Visitors with admission ticket to the library can see it now in The Rose Hills Foundation Conservatory for Botanical Science during regular public hours.