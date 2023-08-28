Brawl at a California shopping center draws massive police presence

TORRANCE, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A large brawl drew a massive police presence at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Sunday, with officers from multiple agencies responding to the scene.

At around 4:00pm, Torrance Police Department (TPD) officers responded to the shopping center, located in the area of Carson Street, for calls of a "large group of [teens] who are fighting amongst themselves."

Officers with Torrance, Gardena, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach and Los Angeles Police Departments were on scene, along with deputies from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Due to the size of the crowd of juveniles, Torrance is being assisted by neighboring police departments," said a Torrance police spokesperson.

Investigators are also looking into reports of gunfire during the brawl.

No injuries have yet been reported as officers attempted to clear the teens off the property. Aerial footage captured officers standing in skirmish lines around the shopping center.