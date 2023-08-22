Alaska Airlines flight experiences rough landing amd Tropical Storm Hilary

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An Alaska Airlines flight made a rough landing amid Tropical Storm Hilary late Sunday. It happened at John Wayne Airport in Southern California.

Flight 1288 was traveling from Seattle, Washington to Santa Ana in Orange County when it hit the ground, draggint its left wing down the short tarmac.

Airline officials say the plane "experienced an issue soon after landing" in the rain at 11:15pm Pacific time.

The flight was carrying 106 passengers and six crew members who were safely deplaned and transported by bus to the terminal.

At the time of the landing, the weather was overcast and rainy, and the entire region was experiencing its first tropical storm in 84 years.

No one was injured during the incident.