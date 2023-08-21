Skip to Content
Road in California mountain community washed out due to remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary

OAK GLEN, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary dropped a massive amount of rain on parts of Southern California Sunday.

In Oak Glen, a mountain community in San Bernardino County, one of the main roads was transformed into a rushing river for a time as rain pounded the area.

The high water caused damage to Oak Glen Road that will take some time to clean up.

A flood warning remains in effect, at least through Monday afternoon in the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says between six and 12 inches of rain feel across the region, and several roads remain closed due to flooding.

Officials also warn that it will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems especially in urban areas.

